Dead body found on Larnaca beach

THE partly decomposed body of a man wrapped in plastic rubbish bags was found on a beach in Ayios Theodoros in Larnaca on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the body was found by a beach goer at around 5.25pm in the Kafkalia area of Ayios Theodoros.

The body, which was wrapped in plastic rubbish bags, appeared to be that of a foreign national, police said.

A state pathologist examined the body on the scene, while a post-mortem was expected to be carried out later on Thursday night or Friday morning.

State broadcaster CyBC reported that the man’s hands and feet were tied, but police would not confirm.