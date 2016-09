A fire that broke out at around 1pm near the Ypsonas industrial area in Limassol has been put under control the fire service said on Thursday.

In total, fourteen engines, two helicopters and two airplanes were recruited to help put out the fire. Civil defence and district office crews also joined in the effort.

The fire burned around 25 hectares of wild vegetation and dry grass. The service said that a significant number of men remained on site in case the fire reignited.