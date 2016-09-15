Making pictures from pieces

As of tomorrow, the Technopolis 20 cultural centre in Paphos will be presenting an exhibition of mosaics by retired engineer Uri Perry.

Perry, who lives in the picturesque village of Killi, started creating mosaics as a hobby and is now ready to bring together the works he has finished over the years in his first solo exhibition.

The works on display were inspired by different images which caught the artist’s eye. These may have been photographs, natural landscapes, a drawing or an object.

This inspiration has led him to become even more involved with mosaics. Commenting on his increased involvement with the art form, Perry said “I retired in 2011, after working for 15 years in Africa. I built my house in a picturesque village, on the mountain, near Paphos and started looking for things to do during my free time.

“After a while, I was introduced to the art studio Turtle & Moon, where it was suggested to me to try and make some decorations with pieces of broken tiles. I did a few, I liked it and I decided to do more. After a while, I wanted to develop something more sophisticated than just decorations. I decided to adapt the system and create real pictures. I watched the works of some local artists who were doing mosaic pictures of religious topics, and noticed that they were using cut-stones of natural rocks. I did not have the tools and equipment for cutting natural stones and I realised that buying them would be quite expensive. Therefore, I looked for a system of cutting ceramic tiles to tiny square pieces which will allow the creation of pictures.”

The exhibition will remain open until September 22.

Mosaics Exhibition

Solo exhibition by Uri Perry. Opens on September 16 at 7pm until September 22. Technopolis 20, Paphos. Monday-Thursday: 10am-5pm, Saturday: 10am-1pm. Tel: 70-002420