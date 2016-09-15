Passing on the candlelight

It is said that a candle loses nothing by lighting another candle, on the contrary, more candles mean more light and clarity. All of us can be candles, though we might need a little help to know exactly how to pass on our light.

Our light can be passed on if we become coaches – something that will help us achieve personal success while also passing on the skills of being happy. Showing us the way will be award-winning life coach Jill Douka – also known as the happiness guru – during a coaching workshop on Saturday at the Hilton hotel in Nicosia from 10 am until 1.30pm.

This free event, which is brought to us by the Global Academy of Coaching (GAC), will be presented for the second time on the island following an initial turnout of 120 participants who learned about coaching and how it could advance their lives.

The GAC education system is based on interactive and reflective learning. Through the system’s coaching programmes, GAC students learn to accept responsibility for their own personal growth and find ways to see a clear link between the effort they put into their development activity and the benefits they get out of it.

The programme is based on interaction, which is the foundation of coaching. Short lectures are followed by case study discussions, group exercises, real-time challenges and sharing of opinions.

The workshop on Saturday is addressed to chief executives/CEOs and entrepreneurs, as well as young people who aspire to make a difference as leaders, who want to develop their positive traits and learn about the basic skills needed by a coach.

In just three and a half hours, attendees will be trained in coaching and learn the basic skills required towards becoming a professional coach. They will also be trained in ways to improve their communication and life.

All attendees will be awarded a certificate of attendance.

Seats are limited so go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/coaching-workshop-cyprus-september-2016-tickets-26990206434.

Douka has been certified as life coach at PCC level by the International Coaching Federation, as a certified mentor coach by IFC, and is also an international bestselling author. Jill Douka has won an award as a mentor at the European Business Mentors programme of the European Union.

The book Create Love: 7 Secrets to Manifest Your Perfect Match, which she has written with her husband Nikolas Ouranos, is a bestseller in both Greece and Cyprus and has been voted as one of the top 10 well-being books for 2015 at the Public Book Awards, chosen by the customers of Public stores. The English edition has been an Amazon bestseller.

She is the founder of the non-profit Better Life Day, which is an educational platform committed to spreading effective solutions across the globe. Another interesting fact about the life coach is that she is one of the first Europeans chosen to speak at a TEDx event in Asia and one of only a handful of speakers who has spoken at two TEDx events.

