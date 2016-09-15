Racing link to car arson attack on former government spokesman

The arson attack on the car of former government spokesman Michalis Papapetrou is believed to be linked to horse racing disputes, police spokesman Andreas Angelides said on Thursday.

The car, which was parked near the race track in Ayios Dhometios in Nicosia, was torched Wednesday night and the blaze destroyed two other cars. The fire service found traces of a flammable substance at the scene.

Papapetrou has had his car torched before in April 2015. At the time, he told police he suspected no one as he had left politics years before, and said he thought the fire might be a result of an electrical fault.

Papapetrou is a member of the Race Club’s committee.

He added that the arson, according to sources, appears to be related with matters concerning horse races.

“There is some information that is being investigated,” he said. He added that investigators would contact Papapetrou again for additional information.