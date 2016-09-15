Restaurant review: Cavallini, Paphos

To have survived in the restaurant business for 25 years and still be maintaining a top notch standard means the Mavromatis family behind Cavallini in Paphos really do know the secret to success. Akis Mavromatis is the ever welcoming front of house man and in the kitchen reigns his brother Christos.

Of course folk come here to eat Italian food chosen from a menu which stands as a veritable hymn book to classic, comforting Italian dishes. My friend and I kicked off the meal with a starter of black mussels steamed in white wine, with a rocket salad with generous slivers of parmesan. For the main course I plumped for the pan fried prawns with creamy pesto sauce accompanied by a side dish of light as air plain spaghetti, while my friend tried what he considers is the ultimate test for a genuine Italian eatery and that was the risotto with mixed sea food – here chef passed the test with flying colours. This is indeed food made by someone who still gives a damn even after 25 years and it’s well reflected on the plate.

The clientele is also interesting with Akis greeting Cypriot families, young couples, holiday makers, with all relishing in summer the rather splendid outdoor area with its feeling of seclusion, its snowfields of white linen and clean lines and importantly very comfortable chairs, for this is a place where you will want to stay for the entire evening, comfortable in the knowledge that when you leave your nether regions will not have entirely seized up.

The menu offers 15 different pasta dishes, both hot and cold, for starters and another 15 as main course so 30 pasta dishes manages to cover quite a range from linguini, fettuccine lasagne, to ravioli with the pasta all supplied by a local top quality pasta maker. For meat lovers there is everything from veal steaks, beef fillet, rack of lamb, and pork. Flash fried lamb’s liver with sage and onions in a white wine sauce is a top favourite with locals and after that it is the creamy risotto and a close runner up has to be ravioli with spinach and ricotta served with fresh cream.

The dessert menu offers those with a sweet tooth a true cornucopia of tasty delights and we ended the meal with a marvellous chilled creamy mousse of dark and white chocolate and a vanilla crème brulee with Grand Marnier.

I defy anyone who likes puddings not to be picking up the spoon to hover hopefully over a companion’s dessert, for this is certainly the place for a bit of sharing.

This is not a trattoria, it is a restaurant and as such the prices are a good bit higher but if it’s quality and good cooking, excellent waiting staff and dining in a lovely calm rather safe environment you are after then I suggest you get completely wrapped up in the delights on offer at Cavallini.

VITAL STATISTICS

SPECIALTY Italian classics

WHERE Cavallini, Poseidonos Avenue, Paphos

CONTACT 26 964164

PRICE €20 plus per head