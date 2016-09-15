Violence mars Futsal season opener

The Tassos Papadopoulos Eleftheria stadium in Nicosia turned in to a battleground on Wednesday night forcing the season’s curtain opening supercup futsal event to be cut short with Apoel leading Anorthosis 1-0.

The serious incidents and injuries which marred the game started within the closed area of the stadium, continuing in the area around the sporting venue where Apoel fans were entrenched.

Witnesses to the violence that developed reported seeing the Nicosia fans leaving the stadium for a few minutes on the arrival of their Famagusta counterparts, only to return shortly afterwards hurling bottles, rocks and any other objects they could find in front of them, not only at the opposition fans but at their bench and players.

Apoel blame the fracas on bad policing while maintaining the visitors started it. Police used tear gas to disperse the trouble makers.

Dozens of visiting fans remained outside the closed area of the venue until buses to Larnaca arrived to provide transport back to their city.

The aftermath of the incidents is a severely damaged stadium, looking like a battlefield, with broken, glass and debris strewn all over the place.

Reports suggest that the limited number of police present in comparison to the 400 fans who attended did not help the situation.