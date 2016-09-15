Warden hospitalised after fight with prisoner serving five life sentences

A disciplinary investigation was ordered at the central prisons after a warden was taken to hospital on Wednesday, and treated for wounds inflicted by the man serving the longest sentence ever handed out in Cyprus.

Reports say Dimitris Mamalikopoulos, who is serving five life sentences for the 2012 Ayia Napa murder of five people, was chatting with the warden as he was being transferred during the evening from block nine of the prison.

At some point something was said sending the long-term convict into a violent rage, resulting in a fight during which the warden received a blow to the face.

After other guards intervened both men were taken to hospital where Mamalikopoulos received first aid before being returned to prison where he was put in the solitary block five while the warden needed surgical treatment for his wounds.

Reports suggest a long meeting took place at the prison that evening while an unrelated, scheduled meeting between prison personnel and the justice ministry is planned for Thursday.