The whole musical package

Book your tickets early for the live performance by the Russian singer, actress and model Slava (Anastasia Vladimirovna Slanevskaya), who will make us bring out the vodka next Friday in Limassol.

Slava was keen on sports as a child, but once the phenomenon of karaoke hit Russia, she was hooked. She started to learn all the Russian and foreign hits by heart and took to the microphone like a duck to water. So she would go to a karaoke club after work and follow the little bounding ball on top of the lyrics. There she met televion director Sergei Kalvarsky and the two started to work together.

From the get-go the pair were a great team and their first collaboration on the video for the song ‘Love and Hate’ became a hit on the country’s music channels. With the song and video came instant recognition as it got much airtime on the radio and the music video was nominated in several categories at the Russian Music Awards MTV RMA 2004.

In that same year she released her first album, followed by three more in the years since. She has also performed at festivals, been on the covers of glossy magazines, played the lead female role in the film Paragraph 78 and also was the singer for the film’s title song.

But Slava is not just a pretty face with a great voice, she is also an HIV activist who helps survivors regain their lives.

With her pop music, her explosive presence and her energy, Slava will shake up the scene at Dolce Club in Limassol, so get ready to party.

Slava

Live performance by the Russian singer. September 23. Dolce Club, Amathus Avenue 123, Ayios Tychonas, Limassol. 8pm. €30. Tel: 25-314900