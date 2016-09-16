Assailant shot dead trying to stab Israeli police in Jerusalem – police

Police shot dead a knife-wielding assailant as he charged at officers and tried to stab them at a main entrance to Jerusalem’s walled Old City on Friday, the force said.

The man killed at the heavily-patrolled Damascus Gate was identified by police as a resident of Jordan, but it was not immediately clear whether he held Jordanian nationality.

At least 212 Palestinians have died in violent incidents since October in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip – 141 of them identified by authorities as assailants, others killed during clashes and protests.

Palestinians, many of them acting alone and with rudimentary weapons, have killed at least 33 Israelis and two visiting Americans in attacks that have waned in recent months.

In a separate incident near Hebron on Friday, the Israeli army said a car attempted to ram into soldiers near Kiryat Arba, an Israeli settlement.

Israel Radio reported that one Palestinian was killed and another seriously wounded after soldiers opened fire on the vehicle as it drove at high speed towards an area where Israelis hitch hike.

Earlier in the day, a Palestinian who was shot during an Israeli army raid on Thursday near the town of Hebron, in the occupied West Bank, died of his wounds, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. The military said troops fired at him while he was fleeing arrest.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said the assailant in Jerusalem “was running towards police officers with a knife in his hand and was shot and killed”.

He said another knife was found in his possession and that no police officers had been hurt.

Palestinian leaders say assailants have acted out of desperation over the collapse of peace talks in 2014 and Israeli settlement expansion in Israeli-occupied territory that Palestinians seek for an independent state.

Israel says anti-Israeli incitement by Palestinian officials and on social networks have stoked attacks.