Audit service to probe claims of zoning upgrades

The Audit Service announced on Friday it would probe claims made by contractor Miltiades Neophytou, that in 2010, former President Demetris Christofias instructed then interior minister Neoclis Sylikiotis to start the process of upgrading the zoning designation of an area south of Nicosia, so that the value of large swathes of land owned by Akel would appreciate.

“We have started an investigation into the issue of zoning designation changes in the Halepianes area, and all relevant procedures followed,” the service said.

“Similar probes were conducted last year on six other areas, and the findings had been included in the Audit Service’s 2014 annual report.”

With regard to Neophytou’s other claims that around €6m was returned to him by an Akel-owned company on behalf of Omonia football club, the Audit Service said the issue was the remit of the Tax Department.

Later on Friday, Attorney-general Costas Clerides told the Cyprus News Agency that when hearings are over in the court case, the Legal Service will ask for the minutes to ascertain whether any offences may have been committed”.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Sylikiotis denied any wrongdoing in the process of revising zoning designations.

“During my time [as Interior minister], for the first time inclusive and transparent procedures were introduced,” he said.

“The review of local plans and town-planning zones was based on a process starting with local community gatherings, where citizens had the chance to submit proposals. Local authorities gave their own opinions, which they had to make public. The local plan was then discussed at the Town-planning Council, in the presence of local authorities and public-service departments. Further, public consultations were held, where citizens had the opportunity to voice their views.”

The minister is not part of the process, Sylikiotis added.

“After discussion, the proposal was finalized by the council and approved by the minister,” he said.

“The law affords the minister the right to make amendments. I have never made use of this right.”

Additionally, he claimed, we introduced, for the first time, a clause in local plans for a fee levied on the appreciation of plots’ values.

“With regard to the South Nicosia area, in which the Halepianes plot falls, the above-described procedures were followed,” the former minister said.

“The process of zoning upgrades in the area, including the plot in question, was finalized and approved by the sitting government.”