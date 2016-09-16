Bilateral relations with Cyprus in the best chapter of their history, Lieberman says

Cyprus and Israel share common values, are reliable friends and partners and their bilateral relations are currently in their best chapter in their history, Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said on Friday.

Lieberman, on a visit to Cyprus, held a meeting with his Cypriot counterpart Christoforos Fokaides.

In statements after the meeting, he said that the two states enjoy a very close cooperation in many areas, including politics, security, economy, tourism.

He also referred to the Cyprus issue, expressing the wish that the talks succeed and Cyprus is reunified.

On his part, Fokaides said that during the meeting they discussed the geopolitical developments in the wider region and how they influence both international and domestic security.

In addition, he said, they reviewed the “remarkable steps that we have made in our relations during the last couple of years” but also set the framework for the next steps ahead.

“This strategic relation that we have built does not only serve our national interests. It is also in line with the common interest of our wider region. It serves the common goal of Europe and the international community for security and stability in this fragile neighbourhood,” he pointed out.

The Israeli minister also met Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides.