Bringing music up-to-date

The musical performance by the Israeli group Ancient Groove on Tuesday in Nicosia will bring together four musicians who will take canonical Jewish music out of its traditional format and bring it closer to our contemporary world.

The two musicians, Roy Zakai and Ofer Ronen, will be accompanied by Andalusian music singer Tamar Bloch and percussionist Amit Sharon to give a spin on Jewish music.

Ancient Groove sees the classical music background of Zakai come together with the flamenco and ethnic musical background of Ofer to be the perfect combination to bring Jewish music into a new era.

The two met at a gig in Tel Aviv and after getting to know each other, they realised they shared a common goal – to update traditional Jewish music.

“We began approaching the well-known tunes of Israeli and Jewish tradition, and tried to give them contemporary meanings based on our life experiences as individuals, musicians and Israelis. We aimed to do this by taking the songs out of their original cultural and religious contexts and bringing them closer to our own musical universe, be it flamenco, classical music, Jazz, ethnic music and even progressive rock,” the pair said.

The group takes the music out of its religious and cultural context and brings it closer to the musicians’ own modern world, while maintaining a balance between musical complexity and a great musical expression of emotion.

Ancient Groove

Live performance by Roy Zakai and Ofer Ronen, accompanied by singer Tamar Bloch. September 20. Cultural Centre of the University of Cyprus, Manor House on Axiotheas Street, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €10/5. Tel: 22-894531