When classical crosses over to the pop side

Vocal quartet Avanti 4, already making waves in the local music scene, is about to ruffle the musical waters again. This time the quartet will perform at RED music stage in Nicosia on Wednesday with Eleana Andreou on contrabass and Angelos Michaeloudes on percussion.

The quartet – Marios Andreou, Marios Charalambous, Savvas Potamites, and Alexis Sofocleous – together with pianist Stefani Soteriou, started out six years ago. From the start their aim was to bring a fresh sound into our cultural world, along with high quality performances. They have come a long way since but have stayed true to their original goals.

At the end of August, they were the force behind the first concert on the island to bring together classical and rock in Nicosia. The Crossover Symphonic Rock concert saw the members of the quartet sing with the local cover band Prospectus, considered the best Greek rock cover band on the island, and Minus One, who bring the English rock culture alive at any event. The music for the night was provided by the Avanti Crossover Symphonic Orchestra.

Speaking about future intentions to repeat such a concert, the quartet said “we have every intention to not only repeat the concert in other cities, but also to do this annually. It was part of our plan to take our music to the next level and bring more local and international artists to join in.”

The two tenors and two baritones perform various cover songs, which are adapted to serve their vocal approach without changing the very core of the melody. “Instead,” Sofocleous said, “we enrich and develop it, mainly to reach the audience in a more diverse and rich sound. This music style is now known globally as Crossover. It is the outcome of classical and pop combined.”

The four members come from different musical backgrounds and different musical influences, but as a team they manage to make things work. They did have help finding the right way to work together, as their teachers Ioanna Pettemeridou Pavlou and Akis Pavlou help adapted all of the songs to be performed.

Andreou graduated from Pancho Vladigerof academy in Bulgaria with honours and he is a vocal coach as well as a composer, Charalambous is specialised in Byzantine music, Potamites has a knack for performing songs from the sixties, especially Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin, and Sofocleous – who studied music in New York – is the founder of Avanti 4 and is also a well-known producer and performer. Joining the voices is pianist Soteriou who “has exceeded our expectations as an artist as well as a person,” Sofocleous said when speaking about the group’s rehearsals with the pianist.

Their appearance on Wednesday will be the first time they will perform on a music stage such as RED.

“We will be presenting many beautiful songs that we love and believe that everyone will enjoy. To give you a hint, we will perform Oniro Itane (It Was a Dream) by Alkinnos Ioannides, the song Hirogrotima (Applause) that was first performed by Demetra Galani. We will also perform international songs like Caruso by Lucio Dalla and That’s Amore, performed by the great Dean Martin,” Sofocleous said.

So, make a date of it and be one of the first to see Avanti 4 perform on a music stage like RED.

Avanti 4

Live performance by the opera quartet. September 21. Red stage, Nicosia. 9pm. €10. Tel: 22-767711