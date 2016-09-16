Episkopi desal plant workers end strike

THE 22 workers at the Episkopi desalination plant who went on strike on Monday returned to work on Friday after mediation by the labour ministry.

The workers decided to go on an indefinite strike earlier in the week after they said that their employer, Limassol Water Co Ltd, refused to grant them a collective agreement to safeguard their rights.

Union representatives had said that the employees, who pull 12-hour shifts on a 24-hour basis seven days per week, had submitted the request for a collective agreement ten months ago.

Following intensive mediation at the labour ministry, an agreement was achieved on Thursday.

“The strike has ended. We had negotiations in the presence of the minister, Zeta Emilianidou, and proposals were tabled to which we agreed,” SEK union representative Sophocles Sophocleous told the Cyprus Mal.

The unit, which supplies water to the wider Limassol area, can produce up to 40,000 cubic metres of water daily.