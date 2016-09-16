Guilty of raping teenage stepdaughter

September 16th, 2016

Larnaca Courthouse

THE Larnaca criminal court on Friday found a 35-year-old Egyptian national guilty of raping his teenage step-daughter for four years.

According to a court statement, the man committed the offences repeatedly from 2011, when the victim was 12 years old, until May 2015, while the family was living in Larnaca.

The hearing was behind closed doors in order to protect the identity of the under-aged victim.

The rapist will remain in custody until October 6 when he has been ordered to appear in court for sentencing.

