Health warning for imported jams

THE health ministry announced that five types of jam have been found to contain sulfur dioxide, a preservative which can cause health problems to people who are allergic and this was not properly labelled. The ministry said it has already informed the distributors and asked them to withdraw the products.

However, as consumers may already be in possession of some of these products, they are advised to avoid consumption and return them to the original point of sale.

The products originating in Syria, are made by Algota Co. Food Products, weigh 380g each and are packaged in transparent glass bottles with metallic yellow caps. They are cherry and mulberry jam produced in August 2015 and fig, strawberry and rose jam produced in March 2016.