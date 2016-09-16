Hopes that autopsy will shed light on body’s identity (updated)

Police are continuing efforts to identify the decomposed body of a man thought to have been washed ashore at Ayios Theodoros, Larnaca, they said on Friday.

“The body is in a state of decomposition, but not advanced,” police spokesman Andreas Angelides said. “Procedures to identify the body will be carried out at the post mortem including collecting DNA samples.”

Asked if the body may be that of 48-year-old Aleks Burreli, wanted in connection with June the 23 gangland style killings of Phanos Kalopsidiotis and three others in Ayia Napa, Angelides said “It is too early to tell but it is a possibility since the person in question is wanted and still missing.”

Police have still to ascertain whether the corpse was washed up on the beach or dumped over nearby cliffs.

It was found with hands and feet bound, wrapped in taped-up plastic bin bags, shortly after 5pm Thursday.

The post mortem by state pathologists Sophoclis Sophocleous and Nicos Charalambous, at Larnaca hospital, started on Friday morning.

Thus far, all the police have to go on is that the man is possibly a non-Cypriot, and that he is of stocky build.

Larnaca CID swept the beach where the body was found, in a bid to find clues as to the identity or the circumstances of death.

The scene remained cordoned off and guarded by police throughout the night.