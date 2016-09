Larnaca drug squad arrested a 32-year-old man Thursday in connection with illegal possession and cultivation of cannabis.

Police, who searched the man’s residence discovered a cylindrical container containing herbal cannabis weighing around one gramme, as well as a plastic grinder with traces of the drug.

A further search in the yard of the house found two cannabis plants, one-and-a-half and three metres in height.

The man was apprehended and held while police continue their investigations.