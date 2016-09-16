News Podcast: Migrants, violence, gender issues in Cyprob negotiations

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in international and local news – in audio form.
Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:
- Italy launches an online campaign to dissuade migrants from risking their lives to reach Europe
- New shelter for victims of domestic violence is inaugurated in Nicosia
- Are women – and gender issues – largely unrepresented in the Cyprus reunification negotiations? Could their input ensure a sustainable solution?
For more, visit: http://cyprusmail.libsyn.com/