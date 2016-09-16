News Podcast: Migrants, violence, gender issues in Cyprob negotiations

News Podcast: Migrants, violence, gender issues in Cyprob negotiations

Migrants demonstrate inside the Moria registration centre on the Greek island of Lesbos

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in international and local news – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

  • Italy launches an online campaign to dissuade migrants from risking their lives to reach Europe
  • New shelter for victims of domestic violence is inaugurated in Nicosia
  • Are women – and gender issues – largely unrepresented in the Cyprus reunification negotiations? Could their input ensure a sustainable solution?

For more, visit: http://cyprusmail.libsyn.com/

