Online survey for AIDS awareness

A group of organisations conducting research on the level of knowledge and awareness of Cypriot society on matters concerning HIV/ AIDS, is seeking public input.

The group said in an announcement that it wants members of the public help them collect information through an online survey (Greek only).

The questionnaire is anonymous, the group said. “The information you provide will be used only for the purpose of this survey,” the announcement said.

The survey is being carried out by the University of Nicosia, the Cyprus Family Planning Association, the Solidarity Movement for AIDS, ACCEPT- LGBT Cyprus, with the support of the Mediterranean Institute of Gender Studies (MIGS).

The questionnaire is available at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/F8W9QSW