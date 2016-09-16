Partial lunar eclipse Friday night

STARGAZERS will be able to enjoy a partial lunar eclipse on Friday night.

This celestial phenomenon called partial penumbral eclipse of the moon, will be best visible with binoculars or telescopes.

According to the director of Kition Planetarium Observatory, Georgios Troullias, the moon will enter the penumbra of the earth.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the earth is between the sun and the moon, in a position where the shadow of the earth falls on the moon, Troullias told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA). The phenomenon will be visible from Cyprus, albeit difficult to see with a naked eye.

The phenomenon will begin after sundown, at 7.54pm Cyprus time, will reach its peak at 9. 55pm and will end at 11.53pm, Troullias said.

The Kition planetarium is hosting an event at 9 pm in their observatory in Kiti, near Larnaca, that will include a lecture on the phenomenon, while visitors will also observe the eclipse with large telescopes. For info, call 99 991111.

In Nicosia, the 1010 Asteroskopeion too be open to the public from 7.30pm with telescopes available to the public. For information call 22 677727.

The Cyprus Amateur Astronomy group is also holding an event between 8pm and midnight at the Ayios Demetrios park in Strovolos, next to the English School.