Three days of festivals

Over the next three days, the island has a few festivals that will have anyone interested in tradition heading to Larnaca and Limassol, young people interested in outdoor concerts and environmental matters getting ready to be entertained in the capital’s municipality garden, and anyone who has a feel for agriculture to spend a day in Paphos.

The tradition of pottery making will be exhibited tonight in the narrow streets of the village of Kornos in Larnaca. The event, organised by the Community Council of Kornos for the sixth year, will give everyone present the chance to see demonstrations of the making of clay vessels, enjoy music and dancing, and also local dishes that will be prepared in the village and be ready to eat. Just ask the locals for the recipes so you can also make the dishes at home – especially how to make kleftiko, so you can cook the meat dish in a clay pot like the ones you will see being made in the village.

The second traditional festival is the Palouze Festival on Saturday in the village of Lofou in Limassol. The event will offer an orienteering event organised by the OrientAction and Argonautes clubs, during which participants will be given a map of the village which they will follow to find the 12 control points. Make sure to bring a compass with you to help you discover the traditional setting of the village. The participation fee to take part in the event is €4 and registration will take place from 10.30am until 12pm. The orienteering event will end at 1pm, so you have the rest of the day to enjoy a meal at local taverns, and also other activities planned for the day, including making of the grape jelly and also some tasting of the sweet delight.

Remaining in somewhat of a traditional feel, the seventh Agricultural Festival of Statos – Ayios Photios in Paphos, will take visitors on a tour of the wineries in the area. The festival will also offer you the chance to see how local products are made – including trahanas, dried meat and siousioukos – while enjoying the music performed by local band Dias and dancing by the group Afroditi. There is also something for the kids with face painting, watercolour painting activities and the chance for them to create microscopes with clay.

The two festivals geared for children and young people are both taking place at the Nicosia Municipal Garden.

Tomorrow the garden will host the second youth festival with live performances by local bands The Big Band Theory, Atoutaleme and the Windcraft Band, dance performances by the Rebel Dancers, a human library, a youth hunt, live experiments, a photo booth, kids’ corner and more.

On Saturday young people can get to learn all about environmental issues when the garden will exhibit organic products and products we can use to save energy. The festival also gives all present the chance to view how traditional crafts are made. A kid’s corner will get all the children paintings, drawing and involved in arts and crafts with environmentally friendly products. Also, bring any old clothes along as the Anakyklo group will be collecting clothes to give to those who need them.

As with any festival, this one will also have music and dancing to make sure festival-goers will have their fill of entertainment together with the festival’s important environmental message.

Sixth Kornos Pottery Festival

Watch demonstrations of pottery making. September 16. Kornos, Larnaca. 6.30pm. Tel: 22-532170

Second Youth Festival

September 17. Municipal Gardens, Nicosia. 5pm. Free. Tel: 22-818884

Palouze Festival

Annual festival to do with the sweet. September 18. Lofou, Limassol. 10.30am-12am. €4. Tel: 99-693122

Seventh Agricultural Festival of Statos

Taste local products, visit wineries, and see the preparation of tradition products while enjoying a traditional music and dancers. September 18. Statos, Ayios Photios Square, Paphos. 11am. Tel: 99-874297

Tenth Environmental Festival

Arts and crafts with environmentally friendly products, games, music, dancing and much more. September 18. Nicosia Municipal Garden. 11am-8pm. Tel: 97853040