UK’s anti-EU party elects new leader as Brexit talisman Farage steps aside

Britain’s anti-European Union UK Independence Party elected deputy chairwoman Diane James its new leader on Friday to replace Brexit talisman Nigel Farage who stepped down after helping to win the referendum on EU membership in June.

James, currently a member of the European parliament, was announced as the party’s new head at its annual conference in the southern English coastal town of Bournemouth after a ballot of UKIP’s 40,000 members.

A former business analyst with a long career the healthcare sector, James has pledged to ensure the government delivers an exit from the EU that meets the demands of UKIP voters: namely tighter immigration controls and more free trade.