Our View: President must stop trying to appease the rejectionists

SOME CALM has returned to the political scene after Wednesday’s National Council meeting at which the anxious party leaders were briefed by President Anastasiades about the progress made as well as the disagreements in the Cyprus talks. According to the leader of the Solidarity Movement Eleni Theocharous, there was a very good climate at the meeting in stark contrast to the previous day’s gathering at the presidential palace during which the leaders of Edek and Diko threw tantrums and walked out in protest.

On Wednesday the president gave a full briefing about the talks as he had promised and although some critical comments followed they were much milder than those that had preceded the meeting. The leaders could no longer claim they were being kept in the dark and that Anastasiades was conducting ‘secret diplomacy’. It was difficult for them to repeat these accusations after the president had told them there would be separate meetings for each chapter of the negotiations on his return from New York, and at these, leaders’ concerns and proposals would be addressed.

This may have appeased the leaders, but it is not a very clever idea, because it will open a can of worms for the president. How productive will it be for him to discuss the proposals of all party leaders on issues that had already been agreed at the talks? Will he then go back to Mustafa Akinci and tell him to start talks on an agreed issue because the leaders of Edek and Diko had a better idea? If he does not – the sensible thing to do – he will be accused by the parties of ignoring them and acting arbitrarily. It is a no-win situation for the president, who is making a mistake in thinking that he can win over the anti-settlement parties.

As we have written several times in the past these parties have a completely different objective from the president – the maintenance of the status quo – and cannot make a positive contribution to National Council meetings. Their leaders show their bad faith and negative approach to the talks on a daily basis and are unlikely to change because the president has decided to brief them more comprehensively.

Diko underlined this bad faith yesterday when it issued an announcement saying the president’s briefing was a ‘parody’ with ‘the familiar monologues, lack of dialogue and productive discussion’. The briefing was not enough, because the president had to engage in a dialogue with Papadopoulos and Sizopoulos who want the talks to fail. In the same announcement the party also demanded that a way was found to brief the people about the talks. “It is inconceivable for the people to be kept in the dark,” it said. Now the leaders were briefed Diko will be moaning about the people not being informed.

The sooner Anastasiades accepts there is no pleasing these supporters of partition and stop wasting his time on meetings with them, the better it would be for all of us.