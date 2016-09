Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman arrives in Cyprus on Friday for meetings with Cypriot officials.

According to Israeli news site Ynetnews, Lieberman is expected to meet with Defence Minister Christoforos Fokaides, Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides, and head of the Central Intelligence Service (CIS) Kouros.

They are expected to discuss strengthening security ties between the countries, alongside strategic, regional and bilateral ties.