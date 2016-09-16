Western pressure for a Cyprus settlement ‘at all costs unacceptable’, Russia says

A day after the leaders of the two communities reiterated their commitment to work towards a settlement inside 2016, the Russian foreign ministry suggested the West was pushing for a “solution at all costs” which was unacceptable.

Asked to comment on the developments during a briefing on Thursday, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said such pressure would not yield the desired results.

“We consider some of our Western partners’ persistent attempts to speed up negotiations and push for a solution at all costs to be unacceptable,” Zakharova said.

“This is not right. The failure of the Annan plan for Cyprus, as we all remember, is evidence of the destructiveness of such external pressure,” she added, referring to the UN reunification blueprint that was rejected by the overwhelming majority of Greek Cypriots in 2004.

Turkish Cypriots voted in favour of the plan.

Zakharova said Russia was closely monitoring the progress of the talks and would support whatever solution the Cypriots themselves came up with.

“We will judge progress at the talks by their concrete results,” she said. “I’d like to remind you of Russia’s principled and unwavering position and assessment of the Cyprus issue. We are for a comprehensive, fair and viable solution in the interests of all Cypriots.”

On Wednesday, President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci agreed to ask UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to intensify his personal engagement in the Cyprus talks when they meet with him on September 25.

In a much-anticipated joint statement after eight meetings of intensified negotiations, the two leaders reiterated their commitment to reaching a settlement even though they said challenges remained in the reunification talks.

“Cognisant of the remaining challenges, the two leaders are committed to continuing and intensifying their efforts in these leader-led negotiations in the coming months with the aim of reaching a comprehensive agreement within 2016,” the joint statement said.

For this purpose, the two leaders will hold a joint meeting with the Secretary-General of the UN in New York on September 25.

Ban said later on Wednesday he really appreciated “their leadership and commitment.”

Speaking during a press conference held at UN headquarters in New York, Ban said: “I’m also encouraged of their strong commitment that they will complete this process within this year and the United Nations is fully ready to support their initiative and as you know this is Cypriot-owned and Cypriot-led process. The United Nations is facilitating this one … you (they) can count on us and on me.”