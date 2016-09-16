A world of ballet stars on stage

The Russian Ballet Theatre will present the gala concert World Ballet Stars in Larnaca on Tuesday.

The programme will include excerpts from classical ballet masterpieces such as, Don Quixote, Sleeping Beauty, Giselle, Spartak, Carmen, Romeo and Juliet, as well as contemporary choreography.

The principal participating dancers from Russia and Ukraine are Ernest Latypov and Oxana Bondareva from the Mariinsky theatre in Saint Petersburg, Adel Kinzikeev, Victoria Dimovska, Sergey Chumakov and Elena Petrichenko from the Russian ballet theatre in Moscow, and Olexandr Stoianov and Katerina Kukhar from the National Opera of Ukraine, Kiev. All these dancers are laureates of international competitions and honoured artists.

The performance will last for an hour and 45 minutes, with a 15-minute interval.

Tickets can be purchased from http://www.tickethour.com.cy/ and from ACS Couriers outlets throughout the island.

World Ballet Stars
Ballet performance by the Russian Ballet Theatre. September 20. Pattichion Municipal Amphitheatre, Nikolaou G. Dimitriou Street, Larnaca. 8.30pm. €25/12. Tel: 96-979556

