Diko refuses to work with government in protest over talks ‘blackout’

Diko has announced they will no longer take part in any consultations with President Nicos Anastasiades as long as they continued to be left in the dark regarding the ongoing negotiations in the Cyprus issue.

“Diko believe a blackout exists as long as the people are not being informed,“ the statement said.

It described Wednesday’s National Council – at which party leaders are briefed on the negotiations by the president – was identical to previous ones in that the “darkness the people unfortunately were in, was not being illuminated, while the secret diplomacy continued unabated.”

In the statement, the party said it had addressed the issue of the “imposed blackout and secret diplomacy in Cyprus”, after being briefed by the party leader Nicolas Papadopoulos about the meeting and the leaders’ controlled access to documents concerning the negotiations, which can only take place under supervision at the presidential palace.

On Tuesday, the day before the National Council meeting, Papadopoulos and Edek leader Marinos Sizopoulos walked out of a meeting between the president and party leaders which had been called to discuss the national health scheme and other issues. The walkout was in protest against what Papadopoulos said was President Nicos Anastasiades’ refusal to discuss the negotiations.

The party said from now on it would no longer consult with the government over proposed legislation. For parliamentary decisions and bills it would “position itself on bills put before it in the House”.

The party said that for a long time it had repeated daily and emphatically that the public should be informed and involved in the constitutional shaping of the future.

“Greek Cypriots must learn the truth, must learn everything discussed and must learn what will determine the future of themselves and their children.”

The party said it was inconceivable that while the negotiations were rapidly advancing, the parties were being informed after the event and with what it termed questionable integrity, no prior consultation and without the slightest participation of the public in the process.

“Diko will not participate in any consultation with the Anastasiades and the government as long as he and his government keep the Cypriot people away from what is happening in the negotiations, depriving them of their right to be informed,” the party said.