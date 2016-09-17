Eleftheria Square work enters final stage, ready by mid-2017

NICOSIA municipality announced on Friday that a number of streets will be closed to traffic as of next week for works, as the Eleftheria Square redevelopment project enters its final phase.

A municipality announcement said that construction works will begin on Tuesday for the connection of the Eleftheria Square bridge with the plateau leading to the Ledra and Onasagoras streets.

The redevelopment of the square based on the design of the late award-winning architect Zaha Hadid, aims to reconnect the town’s Venetian walls and moat with the modern commercial centre of the capital.

Works include the upgrade of all utility infrastructure that serve the area’s establishments and the creation of a “new unitary surface covering the plateau of the entrance of the pedestrian roads and Costakis Pantelidis street and which will be connected with the bridge of the Eleftheria Square”.

For the needs of the project, traffic arrangements will be made in the area as the junction between Costakis Pantelidis and Regina streets and the beginning of the Ledra and Onasagoras pedestrian roads will be closed off for constructions from September 20 to December 1.

“Works are expected to resume after January 7, 2017 until the final completion of the project, which is expected to last six months,” a municipal official told the Cyprus Mail, adding that the whole project is expected to be completed within the first half of 2017.

Signs and traffic signals will be placed on all affected passages to facilitate pedestrians and drivers, who are urged to follow the instructions.

The municipality said I its announcement that it apologises to the visitors and residents of the area for any inconvenience and is asking for the cooperation of the public “for faster and better execution of the works for the benefit of the area”.

For more information, contact the municipality’s citizen information office on 22 797007 or email citizenservice@nicosiamunicipality.org.cy