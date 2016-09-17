Fill up on love

With the slogan Let’s Fill up Cyprus with Love, local oil company Petrolina is organising a festival at Europa Square tomorrow in Larnaca to support the breast cancer awareness organisation Europa Donna Cyprus.

The festival, from 3pm to 10pm, will offer a musical programme with a live link and live music by the Larnaca Municipality children’s choir and local singers Constantinos Christoforou and Despina Olympiou. There will also be dancing and much, much more.

The square will be lined with kiosks with various games for the whole family to enjoy, free of charge. According to the organiser, there will be a few surprises so you have to be there to see what else the festival has in store.

Petrolina financially supports the work of Europa Donna Cyprus against breast cancer to the tune of €10,000. Additionally, all proceeds from the sale of food and drinks will go towards the cause.

Petrolina Charity Festival
Fun activities to support Europa Donna Cyprus. September 18. Europe Square, Finikoudes, Larnaca. 3pm-10pm. Tel: 24-848000

