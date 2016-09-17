Second horse racing-linked car arson attack

Just hours after an arrest warrant was issued for a 36-year-old man in connection with the arson attack on the car of former government spokesman Michalis Papapetrou, the vehicle of a 39-year-old jockey was torched in Engomi, early on Saturday.

Papapetrou is a member of the Race Club’s committee, with the attack on his car believed to have been linked to horse racing disputes.

The jockey’s car was totally destroyed by the blaze which took place at 1.30am. Fire fighters put out the blaze and from investigations carried out at the scene, it was determined the fire was set maliciously.

Papapetrou’s car was torched near the race track in Ayios Dhometios, Nicosia on Wednesday night. Two other cars parked close by were also destroyed.

Traces of a flammable substance were found at the scene by the fire service.

It was not the first time Papapetrou had his car torched, the last being in April 2015 when he told police he suspected no one as he had left politics years before, and saying he suspected the fire might have been the result of an electrical fault.