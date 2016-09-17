Two arrested for futsal violence

POLICE made two arrests late on Friday afternoon in connection with riots that occurred in Nicosia on Wednesday night during the match between the futsal teams of Apoel and Anorthosis.

The suspects, two young men aged 17 and 18, were arrested with a judicial order issued to facilitate investigations. After their arrest the men reportedly admitted their involvement in the violent incident.

Two people were seriously injured on Wednesday evening during fan clashes in Nicosia that forced the interruption of the futsal season’s curtain-raising supercup fixture between Apoel Nicosia and Anorthosis Famagusta.

Reports said a 16-year-old male suffered a brain haematoma while another man, 20, was hit in the eye.

The 16-year-old underwent surgery while the second fan was being treated in hospital.

The Tassos Papadopoulos Eleftheria stadium and the surrounding area turned in to a battleground between rival supporters, forcing the game to be abandoned while the score was 1-0 to Apoel.

The clashes, which marred the game, started within the closed area of the stadium, continuing in the surrounding area where Apoel fans were entrenched.

Witnesses to the violence reported seeing the Nicosia fans leaving the stadium for a few minutes on the arrival of their Famagusta counterparts, only to return shortly afterwards hurling bottles, rocks and any other objects they could find in front of them, not only at the opposition fans but at their bench and players.