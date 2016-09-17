Our View: New smoking ban misses a puff

DOES Cyprus really need a toughening of the smoking ban that is already in place? The government seems to think so and tabled a bill in the House that is supposedly intended to align national legislation with the European Union’s Tobacco Product Directive. It is convenient to blame what is an unnecessarily Draconian law that is certain to be very unpopular on the EU.

However, there are EU states that still allow restaurants and bars to have areas for smokers, so the complete ban envisaged by the government bill is unlikely to have been in the directive. The bill also envisages bigger fines, jail sentences for repeat offenders and the closure of bars and restaurants violating the law for up to four days. These are tough punishments made necessary because the law currently in force is being systematically violated.

Everyone must respect the law, but in Cyprus there is a tendency to make some laws so tough that people simply ignore them. For instance, the complete ban on smoking in bars, clubs and restaurants has not been effective because many owners choose to ignore it by creating what they call ‘open spaces’ – front windows removed for instance – in which customers were allowed to smoke.

If the lawmakers had adopted a more pragmatic approach, allowing bars and restaurants that chose to, to operate smoking areas as long as they were closed off from the ‘no-smoking’ main part of the premises, the law would have been much easier to enforce. As one Akel deputy said, during the discussion of the bill at the House on Thursday, the complete ban raised questions about the rights of smokers.

Considering smoking cigarettes is a perfectly legal activity, from which the government earns hundreds of millions in taxes every year, it should acknowledge the taxpayer who is causing harm to his health, nevertheless has certain rights. Greens chief Giorgos Perdikis took the common sense approach, saying the aim was to adopt legislation that protected the public but did not also threaten the survival of businesses. There is little doubt that restaurants and bars would suffer from the complete ban envisaged by the new bill.

By all means, place a complete ban in schools and hospitals, including their grounds, but why hit businesses which rely on smokers’ custom? The sensible thing would have been to allow restaurants to have closed off smoking sections, but instead the lawmakers went for the tough law that business owners have found ways to get round of. Now, the new bill is designed to prevent them getting round the ban through ‘open spaces’, but will it work?