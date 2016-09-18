More than 450 juvenile delinquent cases handled over past three years, police concerned, they say

September 18th, 2016 Cyprus 0 comments

More than 450 juvenile delinquent cases handled over past three years, police concerned, they say

File photo: School

Police said on Sunday that following two incidents in a 24-hour period involving underage drivers who caused road accidents it was imperative that organisations across society collaborate to tackle the phenomenon.

“Such incidents involving traffic offences and delinquent behaviour involving minors aged 7-16 years old, strong concern us,” an announcement said.

On average, according to police statistics, during the last three years (2013 – 2015) the police total handled 465 cases involving juvenile delinquency, of which 260 were serious cases and the remaining 205 minor offences involving in total 644 underage persons.

Sixty four of the offenders were aged between 7 and 13 years old and the remainder between 14 to 16 years.

“Juvenile delinquency is a multidimensional and complex phenomenon that especially concerns us,” said the statement, adding that it was up to society as whole to tackle it with more collaborate between police, state services and NGOs.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2015. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close