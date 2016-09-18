Alleged assault in Latchi being investigated

Paphos police are investigating an alleged case of assault against a 53-year-old man who said he was hit by a 23-year-old at a hotel in Latchi.

According to police, the 53-year-old from Paphos was working at the hotel when another man aged 23 from Limassol asked him if he could give him a ride to Polis.

When the older man refused, the younger one allegedly hit him, and when the 53-year-old called the police, the 23-year-old allegedly threatened to hit him again unless he withdrew the complaint. He then took off and is being sought by police.