Anastasiades begins New York contacts

President Nicos Anastasiades, who arrived on Saturday night in New York, will brief the UN secretary-general, the five Permanent members of the UN Security Council as well as leaders and officials of other countries on the latest developments in the Cyprus issue.

On Sunday at 2.40pm New York time (9.40pm Cyprus time) the President will meet with UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.

In statements on his arrival in New York, the president referred to the meetings he was scheduled to have, saying that he would brief his interlocutors, including Ban, the permanent representatives of the security council and state leaders and officials on the current state of affairs as regards the Cyprus issue.

The president will also meet US Vice President Joe Biden, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

In addition, he said that he would discuss issues concerning the `excellent relations` with neighbouring countries with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and other officials on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

He also referred to the informal European Council Summit that took place in Bratislava, which he attended before going to New York,

noting that he had the opportunity to brief his counterparts on the developments in the Cyprus talks.

“There has been significant progress and there are significant differences as well,” he pointed out.

He added that during his stay in the US he would have the opportunity to address two think tanks, attend an economic forum and brief

the members of the Cypriot overseas` community on the course of the Cyprus talks.

After his meetings in New York, the president will travel to London on September 26 for a meeting on September 27 with the British Prime Minister, while on September 28 he will be in Paris for a meeting with the French president.

Asked if he received the support of the EU countries that participated in the EU – Med summit in Athens earlier this month, the president said: “There is full support and this is what I intend to ensure in the issues of security and guarantees”.

The president is being accompanied by First Lady Andri Anastasiades, Government Spokesman Nicos Christodoulides, while Foreign Minister

Ioannis Kasoulides will arrive to New York later on Sunday Greek Cypriot negotiator at the Cyprus talks, Andreas Mavroyiannis will also be in New York for next Sunday`s meeting between President Anastasiades, Ban and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.