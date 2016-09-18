Drunk and disorderly arrest in Paphos

September 18th, 2016 News in Brief 0 comments

Drunk and disorderly arrest in Paphos

A man from Episkopi, aged 37, was arrested in Paphos in the early hours of Sunday for drunk and disorderly behaviour, and for carrying knives.
Police were alerted to a disturbance at around 3.30am in the village of Konia and found the man in a state of drunkenness and causing a fuss. A body search revealed two knives. He was arrested and taken to the local police station for questioning.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2015. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close