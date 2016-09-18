Drunk and disorderly arrest in Paphos

A man from Episkopi, aged 37, was arrested in Paphos in the early hours of Sunday for drunk and disorderly behaviour, and for carrying knives.

Police were alerted to a disturbance at around 3.30am in the village of Konia and found the man in a state of drunkenness and causing a fuss. A body search revealed two knives. He was arrested and taken to the local police station for questioning.