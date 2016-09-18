Man critical after ladder fall

September 18th, 2016 News in Brief 0 comments

Man critical after ladder fall

A 35-year-old Limassol man was still in criticial condition on Sunday after falling four metres from a ladder while pruning trees on Saturday afternoon.
The man, a gardener was working in the yard of a house of Polemidhia whe he fell. He was found unconscious by the homeowners and taken to Limassol hospital but transferred to Nicosia due to the seriousness of his injuries including skull fractures.
His condition is said to be critical.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2015. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close