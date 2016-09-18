Man critical after ladder fall

A 35-year-old Limassol man was still in criticial condition on Sunday after falling four metres from a ladder while pruning trees on Saturday afternoon.

The man, a gardener was working in the yard of a house of Polemidhia whe he fell. He was found unconscious by the homeowners and taken to Limassol hospital but transferred to Nicosia due to the seriousness of his injuries including skull fractures.

His condition is said to be critical.