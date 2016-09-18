Russians vote in Cyprus for new parliament in Moscow

The Consulate of the Russian Federation in Limassol on Sunday served as a polling station for the parliamentary elections in Russia.

Russian ambassador Stanislav Osadchiy who invited consulate urged Russians living in Cyprus to exercise their right to vote.

Speaking in Limassol, which hosts the largest Russian community on the island, Osadchiy said Russians residing in or visiting Cyprus could vote using their Russian passport in one of the three polling stations operating in Nicosia, Limassol and Paphos.

He said from what he had seen, there had been a good turnout for the polls in Cyprus

Polling stations close at 6pm.

The ruling United Russia party is expected to win even greater dominance over Russia’s lower house in the parliamentary election, showing that support for President Vladimir Putin is holding up despite sanctions and a deep economic slowdown.

The election for the Duma, or lower house, is being seen as a dry run for Putin’s expected presidential campaign in 2018.