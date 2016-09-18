Russians vote in Cyprus for new parliament in Moscow

September 18th, 2016 Cyprus 0 comments

Russians vote in Cyprus for new parliament in Moscow

Two Russian women go to vote at the consulate in Limassol on Sunday (CNA)

The Consulate of the Russian Federation in Limassol on Sunday served as a polling station for the parliamentary elections in Russia.
Russian ambassador Stanislav Osadchiy who invited consulate urged Russians living in Cyprus to exercise their right to vote.

Speaking in Limassol, which hosts the largest Russian community on the island, Osadchiy said Russians residing in or visiting Cyprus could vote using their Russian passport in one of the three polling stations operating in Nicosia, Limassol and Paphos.

He said from what he had seen, there had been a good turnout for the polls in Cyprus

Polling stations close at 6pm.

The ruling United Russia party is expected to win even greater dominance over Russia’s lower house in the parliamentary election, showing that support for President Vladimir Putin is holding up despite sanctions and a deep economic slowdown.

The election for the Duma, or lower house, is being seen as a dry run for Putin’s expected presidential campaign in 2018.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2015. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close