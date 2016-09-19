Arson attack on journalist’s car

A car belonging to the crime correspondent Dina Kleanthous of online news site ‘Reporter online’ was torched early Monday in Deftera, Nicosia district.

The fire service put out the blaze which was set at around 2.30am. The car, which was parked outside her house, suffered extensive damage.

Kleanthous ruled out the motives of the arson being personal, saying it was more likely related to her professional activities.

“The crime correspondent of ‘Reporter’ had in recent weeks received telephone calls on her writings regarding a specific subject,” said a statement issued later in the day by the board of the union of Cyprus journalists condemning the attack on their colleague. “The perpetrators of the crime, who acted in the early hours, obviously wanted to issue a warning, threaten and send a message.”

It did not mention the specific topic she had been working on that might have prompted the attack

The board said that criminal acts would not impair freedom of the press and freedom of expression.

The board urged the government and all responsible state bodies to act effectively towards identifying, arresting and bringing to justice those guilty.