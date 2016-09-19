Ayia Napa murder trial starts Monday

The trial of six people involved in the gangland style Ayia Napa shooting of Phanos Kalopsidiots in July started in the Larnaca-Famagusta criminal court on Monday.

Kalopsidiotis, Elias Hadjiefthymiou, 46, and his wife Skevi, 39, were shot as they dined at a busy restaurant in the seaside resort.

The charges the six face refer to a period from May 8 to June 27 in Ayia Napa and Nicosia.

The six suspects are Marios Christodoulou (Benny), 39, Panayiots Pentavkas, 38, Loy Dejan, 42, Sofia Gregoriou, 28, Sotira Neophytou, 30, and Charalambos Andreou, 32.

At the previous court hearing on September 5 the charge sheet against them was changed, reducing the number of charges from 26 to 20.

The charges include conspiracy to murder, premeditated murder, attempted murder, acts that intended to cause physical harm and possession of a weapon.

Ayia Napa businessman Kalopsidiotis, along with police officer Hadjiefthymiou, his wife and the couple’s two children, Charalambos, 15, and Andreas, 12, were having dinner at the Stone Garden restaurant, said to have been owned by the businessman, when three gunmen stormed in with pistols and automatic weapons, showering the scene with bullets. Kalopsidiotis, the police officer, his wife and one of the Albanian shooters, Jani Vogli, were all killed in the attack that took place in the heart of the popular resort that is bustling with tourists.

Wanted Albanian Aleks Burreli, who is still at large and may have fled to the occupied north soon after the murders, is believed to be the other gunman who escaped the scene.