Two musical artists, Matthaios and Κonstantinos Tsahouridis – brothers from Greece, will come together for two performances this week with audiences advised to expect the unexpected.

The brothers will fill the Makarios III Amphitheatre stage in Nicosia on Thursday and Curium Ancient Theatre in Limassol on Saturday, with a musical mosaic of traditional and contemporary approaches. Konstantinos will lend his voice to this musical encounter, while Matthaios will play the Pontic Lyra.

Under the name Body and Soul, the enormous potential of the Pontic Lyra as a musical instrument and the uniqueness of the human voice shines through. The Lyra, when conversing with the human voice musically, highlights the relationship of the two as if they were the body and soul of music.

On this journey of musical skill and virtuosity, the pair will also bring along a team of musicians to help them engage in a musical conversation with Puccini, Tchaikovsky, Hatzidakis, Plessas, Rodrigo, Theodorakis and Stelios Kazantzidis. The musical adventure will take a different turn at some point to introduce us to some of the musicians’ own compositions.

The Tsahouridis brothers were given a scholarship by the Holy Bishopric of Veria to study at the prestigious Goldsmiths College, University of London after being awarded with the Pan-Hellenic Prize of Traditional Music. Since their graduation they have developed into world class musicians, working with other distinguished artists and orchestras, more notably Sir John Tavener, Cat Stevens and the composer Mimis Plessas that introduced them to wider audience in Greece.

Body and Soul

Live traditional and contemporary music by Konstantinos and Matthaios Tsahouridis. September 22. Makarios III Amphitheatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €10/5. Tel: 70-002212

September 24. Curium Ancient Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €10/5. Tel: 70-002212