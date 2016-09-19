Bottled water recall

September 19th, 2016 Cyprus 0 comments

Bottled water recall

 

The state health services on Monday recalled a bottled water from Bulgaria after an increased number of bacteria was detected during sample checks.

According to an announcement, the Party Iceberg bottled water was deemed unsuitable for consumption after a high density of the bacterium pseudomonas aeruginsa was detected in one of the eight samples taken for checks.

The product is a 0.5l plastic bottle with expiration date: 07.25.17. The batch code is L250780120.40, and the country of origin is Bulgaria.
The state health services have already notified the product’s distribution company in Cyprus and asked that it immediately withdraws all water bottles from the local market.

Any consumers with this brand are urged to avoid consuming it and return it to the shop they bought it from.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2015. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close