Bottled water recall

The state health services on Monday recalled a bottled water from Bulgaria after an increased number of bacteria was detected during sample checks.

According to an announcement, the Party Iceberg bottled water was deemed unsuitable for consumption after a high density of the bacterium pseudomonas aeruginsa was detected in one of the eight samples taken for checks.

The product is a 0.5l plastic bottle with expiration date: 07.25.17. The batch code is L250780120.40, and the country of origin is Bulgaria.

The state health services have already notified the product’s distribution company in Cyprus and asked that it immediately withdraws all water bottles from the local market.

Any consumers with this brand are urged to avoid consuming it and return it to the shop they bought it from.