Hunger strike threat in state compensation protest

Demetris Constantinou, 65, a resident of Chlorakas on Monday announced he would go on an indefinite hunger strike because the government owes him hundreds of thousands of euros and hasn’t paid a cent in 16 years.

The 65-year-old claimed he was still waiting to be compensated for pieces of land that belonged to him on which the Panayia Theoskepasti gymnasium in Paphos was built.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, Constantinou said there had been no payments over the years. He urged the government to review the matter as soon as possible because he and his family were facing serious financial problems.

He said he would go on strike outside the school from Tuesday morning.