Limassol earth tremor

A tremor clocking 2.9 on the Richter scale was recorded in Limassol at 2.15 pm on Monday, CNA reported.
According to the Geological Survey Department, the tremor occurred 9km north-west of Limassol at a depth of 21.45 km.
By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.