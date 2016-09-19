Limassol’s giant nappy breaks Guinness record

With a length of 5.05 metres and width of 2.9 metres, a giant nappy was put on display in Limassol on Sunday afternoon in a Guinness record attempt.

The ‘diaper for giants’, was presented at an event at the seafront park, which was organised for charity. Donations were comprised of baby products and will to the Church’s social grocery.

The nappy was photographed and documented in line with Guinness Book regulations.

It beats the current record, which went to Germany in 2007, which created a nappy 3.1 metres in length and 2.5 metres wide.