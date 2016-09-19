Magical bad habits

Two Greek singers, George Dalaras and Miltos Pashalides, will join forces to perform in Nicosia on Friday and Limassol on Sunday, in a concert entitled The Songs are in the Street.

The singers, who will perform with the Estoudiantina orchestra, will bring to the stage some of their own songs as well as other well-known Greek songs that tell tales of everyday life. Speaking about normal situations and feelings that we all share, the two concerts will bring people together from all walks of life to enjoy songs that you could hear being whistled in the street.

Dalaras has reached international fame after his beginnings in 1949 and is a singer who is associated with singing about the Cyprus problem and collaborating with a number of Cypriot musicians on projects connected to the island. He is also known for the release of his 1975 album of his take on rembetiko – urban Greek music – songs.

Pashalides is more low key, as in that he plays his guitar on stage, singing his more alternative songs, and then gets lost in the crowd. Since the release of his first solo album in 1995 he has contributed a number of songs to the Greek music scene which are now considered classics for anyone interested in music with lots of meaning – the most famous being Kakes Sinithies (Bad Habits).

George Dalaras and Miltos Pashalides

Live performance by the Greek singers. September 23. Makarios III Amphitheatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €13. Tel: 25-878744

September 25. Municipal Gardens Theatre, Limassol