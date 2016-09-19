Midfielder Alli extends contract with Spurs to 2022

September 19th, 2016 English Premier League, Football, Sport 0 comments

Midfielder Alli extends contract with Spurs to 2022

Tottenham's Dele Alli in action

Midfielder Dele Alli has signed a new deal with Tottenham Hotspur which will keep him at the north London club till 2022, the Premier League side said on Monday.

The 20-year-old, who had also signed a contract extension in January, enjoyed an excellent season last campaign, scoring 10 goals and providing 11 assists in 46 matches.

The former Milton Keynes Dons midfielder picked up the Professional Footballers’ Association Young Player of the Year award and was also named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year last season.

Ali’s dazzling performances at Spurs also earned the midfielder his England cap last October and he was part of the country’s Euro 2016 squad.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2015. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close