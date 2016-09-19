Police appeal for help over Bulgarian man’s death

Police on Monday called on anyone who might have information concerning the death of 36-year-old Aradippou resident who has now been named as Tsvetomir Tsonev to get in contact with them.

The body of Bulgarian national Tsonev was found on a beach in the Kafkalias area in Ayios Theodoros in Larnaca last Thursday with one hand and both feet individually wrapped with taped-up plastic bin bags.

An autopsy on the man’s body ruled out foul play while police said that the 36-year-old might have lost his life while using drugs with friends, who in fear of the police, dumped his body on the secluded beach.

X-rays taken during a seven-hour autopsy on Friday showed no injuries to the head or broken bones.

Police urge anyone who may possess information as to Tsonev’s whereabouts between September 6 when he went missing and September 15 when his body was found, to contact the Larnaca CID, at 24-804060 or 24-804016, the nearest police station or the citizen hotline at 1460.